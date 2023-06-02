Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,202 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,971,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,981,000 after acquiring an additional 67,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 1.6 %

NYT stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.