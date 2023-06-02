Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

DRD opened at $11.97 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

