Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Price Performance

DDD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.30. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

