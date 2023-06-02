Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

