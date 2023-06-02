Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $56,347.20 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.6 %

WHR opened at $131.40 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 114.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

