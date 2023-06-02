Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,874 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of PHX Minerals worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 165,468 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.