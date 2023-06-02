Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,617 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

