Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

