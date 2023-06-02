CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper Acquires 3,000 Shares

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The company has a market cap of $694.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

