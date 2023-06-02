Aviva PLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

