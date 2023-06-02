Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 291,956 SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SomaLogic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGC. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

