Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,618 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.70. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $407.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,784 shares of company stock worth $11,846,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

