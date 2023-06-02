O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $219.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.