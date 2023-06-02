Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,929,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after acquiring an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $823,420. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

