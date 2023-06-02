Aviva PLC Sells 3,665 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,258.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,272.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,121.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.