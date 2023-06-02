Aviva PLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.