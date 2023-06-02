Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,866 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

