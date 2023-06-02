NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of NextDecade worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.60 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

