Aviva PLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,622 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,702,848 shares in the company, valued at $231,524,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,238,599 shares of company stock valued at $104,734,792 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

