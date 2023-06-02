O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance
NYSE IR opened at $58.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
