O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE IR opened at $58.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.