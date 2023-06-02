Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

