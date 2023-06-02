Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 23,230 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

