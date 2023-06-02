Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.7 %

SIG opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

