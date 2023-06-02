Aviva PLC Purchases 8,450 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,040,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.
VMC stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.49. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
