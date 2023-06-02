Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of First Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,740.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 283,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

FHN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

