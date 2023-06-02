1,698 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $121.70 and a one year high of $165.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 116.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

