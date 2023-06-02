Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,613 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $906.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

