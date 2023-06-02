Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $727,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.