American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.09. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 6,700,494 shares.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.