American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.09. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 6,700,494 shares.
AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
