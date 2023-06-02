Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $715,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

HI opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.