Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,503 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OMAB opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

