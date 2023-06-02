Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

