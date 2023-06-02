Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $611,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $22.53 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,488,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

