Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 162,913 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,458,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,759,000 after purchasing an additional 821,683 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HMY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

