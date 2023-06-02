Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Enstar Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $244.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

