Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $608,000 Investment in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Northwest Pipe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 0.5 %

NWPX opened at $26.69 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.69 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

