Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $579,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACM Research by 12.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $549.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

