Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,331.49 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,275.86 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,922.31.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

