Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 785.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,666,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

