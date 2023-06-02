Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 88,022 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

