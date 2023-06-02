Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $61.00 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

