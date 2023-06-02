Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $561.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,684. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.