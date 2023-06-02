Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRO. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.97 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

