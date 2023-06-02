Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $687,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

THG stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,739.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.77 and a twelve month high of $149.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.