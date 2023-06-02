14,842 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 101.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Avnet Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.37 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

