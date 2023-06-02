Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 365.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SGU stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $506.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 650.07%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

