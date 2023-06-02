Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512,494 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after buying an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

