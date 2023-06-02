Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,996 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after buying an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

