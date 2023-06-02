Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,855 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 301.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

