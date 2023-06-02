Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $596,000 Stock Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of PCB Bancorp worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.46%. Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Haeyoung Cho purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,359,191 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,791.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,026 shares of company stock valued at $224,133 in the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

